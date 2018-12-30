Nick Foles ties NFL record for consecutive completions

The season of St. Nick continues to produce on-field miracles.

Nick Foles tied the NFL record for most consecutive completions when he completed a 7-yard pass to Golden Tate in the third quarter Sunday against the Washington Redskins. Only Philip Rivers and Ryan Tannehill have completed 25 straight passes, and Rivers is the only other quarterback to achieve the feat in one game (in Week 12 for the Chargers).

The string of consecutive passes ended on a 13-play, 68-yard drive that culminated in a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead. The TD pass was initially ruled incomplete until it was reversed upon review.

Foles, the hero of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots last February, is looking to get the Eagles into the postseason with starting quarterback Carson Wentz injured. Entering the fourth quarter, Foles had completed 28 of 32 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles need to win and hope the Minnesota Vikings lose to the Chicago Bears in order to earn a postseason berth.

UPDATE: Foles later exited the game with a chest injury in the fourth quarter.