Injury roundup: DeAndre Hopkins active for Texans

The Houston Texans ruled out Lamar Miller for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, but DeAndre Hopkins will be on the field.

The prolific wide receiver is active for the game as he continues to battle through an ankle injury. Hopkins, for his part, was adamant about playing, but the Texans' trainers wanted to see him work out before the game. Hopkins told NFL Network's James Palmer before the game he was "good to go."

It makes sense the Texans are taking a cautious approach with their star wideout. With the team on the cusp of clinching the AFC South division title -- a win Sunday over the Eagles would secure the crown -- there's no reason for the team to be foolhardy with one of the NFL's top playmakers. But the team appears confident he'll be fine to play.

With Miller inactive, running back D'Onta Foreman is active for the first time since suffering a torn Achilles tendon last season.

Here are some other injury updates from Rapoport heading into Sunday's games:

1. Los Angeles Rams star running back Todd Gurley is considered a game-time decision heading into Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Gurley, the league's No. 2 rusher with 1,251 yards on the season, will work out before the game. While Gurley expressed confidence earlier this week he would play, his status for the game remains undetermined.

2. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) will play Sunday against the Giants.

3. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller is another game-time decision. Fuller, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is rehabbing from thumb surgery he underwent last week. He took light reps in practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

4. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is officially active for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Carolina Panthers, the team confirmed. Jones is dealing with hip and ribs injuries.

5. Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was listed as questionable with a chest injury, will play against the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) and running back LeGarrette Blount (calf) will play.

6. Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory will not play against the New England Patriots because of lingering shoulder injury. Running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) will play but tight end Charles Clay is a healthy scratch.

7. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) will play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) will not play. Lee is healthy and his status today is more about having depth at other positions, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's showdown with the New Orleans Saints because of a groin injury, will play. Smith-Schuster tweeted Saturday he would be playing.

9. Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) is active to play against the Texans.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson will return from a thumb injury that forced him to miss the last three games.

11. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Lions.