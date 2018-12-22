Injuries: Lamar Miller downgraded to OUT vs. Eagles

The Houston Texans will be without running back Lamar Miller (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Friday that Miller had a chance to play and he was officially listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the team announced that Miller will not travel with the team and was downgraded to out vs. Philadelphia.

Miller was limited in practice the past two days after suffering an ankle injury on the opening possession of Week 15's matchup against the New York Jets. While Miller briefly returned, he then sat out the rest of the Texans' 29-22 win.

On the season, Miller has totaled 917 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 193 carries as the featured running back in Houston's offense. Next in line on the Texans' roster are running backs Alfred Blue, D'Onta Foreman and Buddy Howell.

Wideout Keke Coutee (hamstring) was also downgraded to out.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hip/illness) and guard Senio Kelemete (elbow/rib/illness) are questionable to play.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Friday:

1. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The announcement doesn't come as a surprise when considering Beckham did not practice Wednesday and Thursday.

2. Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore (foot) will not need surgery as he is expected tom be 100 percent in a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Gore intends to play the 2019 season, per Rapoport.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being limited all week in practice. Linebacker Kiko Alonso (knee/hamstring) also is questionable.

3. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hip/ribs) returned to practice Friday after sitting out the past two days. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Jones will be a game-time decision for Sunday against the Panthers.

4. New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (ankle) has been ruled out. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder) is listed as doubtful. Defensive back Darryl Roberts (toe) and outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (ankle) are questionable.

5. Cleveland Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (neck), tackle Austin Corbett (foot), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (biceps) and center J.C. Tretter (ankle) are all questionable to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

6. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) will not play against the Browns. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is listed as questionable after being a full participant in practice Friday.

7. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Lions.

8. Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday. Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said he'd "be surprised" if Short doesn't play.

9. Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (ankle), cornerback Patrick Peterson (illness) and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) are both listed as questionable for Sunday.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark (quad) and kicker Josh Lambo (groin) will not play against the Dolphins.

11. Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (neck) has been downgraded to out for Saturday vs. Baltimore. Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip) is listed as questionable for the game, but is expected to play, per Rapoport.

12. Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) is questionable to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said. "We're not going to do anything that isn't smart for Todd," McVay said.

13. Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (concussion), linebacker Matthew Judon (knee), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and guard/tackle Alex Lewis (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

14. Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after not practicing all week. Linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) also is doubtful for the game.

15. Indianapolis Colts safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and linebacker Anthony Walker (shoulder) will not play Sunday. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (calf) are both listed as questionable.

16. The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) and guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) against Houston. Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back) and cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (hamstring) are all questionable.

17. Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis (concussion), receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee) were downgraded from questionable to out against the Tennessee Titans.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday against the Saints. Running back James Conner (ankle) will not play and has been officially ruled out.

19. New England Patriots linebacker Brandon King (knee) is listed as questionable versus the Bills.

20. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday because of a thumb injury. He is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) is doubtful after being limited in practice all week and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) will not play.

21. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee), linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin) are all questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) is questionable to play against the Cowboys.

23. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) is listed as doubtful to play against the New York Jets.

24. Seattle Seahawks guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), running back Rashaad Penny (knee), safety Bradley McDougald (knee), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique/groin), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip), longsnapper Tyler Ott (illness) and tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) are all listed as questionable. Safety Tedric Thompson (chest/ankle) has been ruled out.

K.J. Wright will play against the Chiefs, coach Pete Carroll told reporters. Wright hasn't played since Week 10 with a knee injury.

25. San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve after being ruled out against the Bears.

26. New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) and Max Unger (concussion) are off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) will not play.

27. Buffalo Bills running back Chris Ivory (shoulder) is questionable to play against New England.

28. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (back), running back LeGarrette Blount (calf), receiver Kenny Golladay (chest), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (ankle), linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) and cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee) are all questionable to play against the Vikings.