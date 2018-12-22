Around the NFL  

 

 

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Of course I'm playing Sunday'

  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster says he's good to go for Sunday's big matchup against the Saints after landing on the Steelers' injury report Thursday after suffering a groin injury in practice.

The wideout posted on Twitter to tell his fantasy owners not to worry and that he will be playing.

For a Steelers team already dealing with an injury to running back James Conner, this is great news as Pittsburgh is striving for a playoff berth as it tackles the NFC South champion New Orleans Saints on the road Sunday.

Smith-Schuster, a 22-year-old second-year wideout, is having a stellar campaign as he leads the AFC with 95 catches and his 1,274 yards receiving are sixth in the NFL. He also has six touchdown catches and is coming off a win against New England in which he hauled in four catches for 40 yards.

