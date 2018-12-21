Rams RB Todd Gurley game-time decision vs. Cards

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Sean McVay told reporters.

The Rams back has not practiced all week as he deals with a knee injury suffered in L.A.'s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He is listed as questionable.

"We're not going to do anything that isn't smart for Todd," McVay said Friday. "I thought he said it perfectly yesterday. It's a team effort. Trusting how he feels, what our doctors say and what is best for our football team."

McVay added that there is "a possibility" that recently acquired backup C.J. Anderson could start on Sunday. The former Broncos and Panthers running back was signed on Wednesday.

The Rams intend to work Gurley out during pregame warmups to decide if he's good to go.

L.A. might not need all hands on deck, i.e. Gurley, to top the cellar-dwelling Cardinals. But in the midst of a two-game slide, the Rams offense is looking to get back on track before embarking on postseason play.

Come Sunday, McVay and Rams brass will have to weigh how important it is to play a gimpy Gurley with playoff seeding on the line.