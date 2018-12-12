Injuries: Giants' Odell Beckham limited in practice

Odell Beckham Jr. was limited in practice Wednesday due to a quad injury.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Beckham is progressing, but the Giants won't rush the superstar wideout back for a mid-week practice ahead of Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans.

"We'll try and get him back as quickly as possible," Shurmur said on a conference call with Tennessee reporters. "He is feeling better each day. I don't think he is going to practice today, but we'll see as the week progresses."

Beckham was ruled out late last week due to the quad injury, missing the Giants' 40-16 shellacking of the Washington Redskins. He was seen stretching during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.

OBJ's status will be one to monitor the rest of the week.

Here are other injuries we're following on Wednesday:

1. Ezekiel Elliott (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's Cowboys practice. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported it appeared as though Elliott's absence was just a veteran's rest day. Elliott is coming off a game against the Eagles in which he sustained a stinger, but did return to the game.

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring), tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and receiver Tavon Austin (groin) participated in limited fashion, while Zack Martin (knee), defensive tackle David Irving (ankle) and tight end Geoff Swaim (wrist) did not participate.

2. A roller coaster of a season has concluded for Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks, as coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday that Kendricks needs knee and leg surgery and would be put on injured reserve. Kendricks played 44 of 58 snaps in Monday's win over the Vikings despite breaking his leg.

Monday was Kendricks' first game back following a suspension for insider trading. Prior to his suspension, he began the season with the Browns, but was released following his insider trading indictment and then picked up by the Seahawks.

Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest injury front, linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) is still "a couple weeks" from playing, according to Carroll. Running back Rashaad Penny (knee) did not practice Wednesday nor did offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, who is unlikely to play Sunday, but not ruled out. Receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) is day-to-day.

3. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (knee) is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive lineman Brandon Mebane (not injury related) is doubtful, and running back Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) and tight end Sean Culkin (back) will not play.

4. Chiefs running back Spencer Ware (shoulder/hamstring) and guard Cam Erving (knee) are doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Chargers. Receiver Tyreek Hill (heel/wrist) and safety Eric Berry (heel) are questionable, and wideout Sammy Watkins (foot) is out.

5. Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday nor will kicker Stephen Hauschka (hip) or cornerback Ryan Lewis (concussion protocol).

6. Cardinals running back David Johnson (quad) didn't practice, but is expected to play, according to coach Steve Wilks. Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche will have surgery Thursday to repair a torn ACL.

7. Packers starting guard Byron Bell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Bell was injured on Dec. 2 against the Cardinals. Justin McCray has filled in since and guard Nico Siragusa was signed by the Packers from the Ravens' practice squad.

"Byron's made a real valuable contribution, but Justin [McCray], as a coach, when you go to bed at night, you think about the faith you have in your guys and this guy is a competitor and you appreciate that," interim coach Joe Philbin said.

8. Bears nickel cornerback Bryce Callahan was set to be placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a broken foot.

9. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practiced on Wednesday. Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill looked "good. He moved around well." Gase added Tannehill would start on Sunday "unless something crazy happens."

Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, but was working out with trainers. Gase said he needs to see more mobility from him to get back on the field.

10. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton (ankle), guard Mark Glowinski (ankle) and safety Clayton Geathers (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

11. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) did not practice on Wednesday, but told reporters he was, "Fine. Ready to go." Center Maurkice Pouncey (coach's decision) and running back James Conner (ankle) did not practice, either.

12. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (back) will not practice Wednesday and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that he is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Rams and possibly the remainder of the campaign.

13. Bears receiver Allen Robinson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday.

14. Vikings receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, but receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) was a full participant. Linebacker Erik Kendricks (rib), tight end David Morgan (knee), offensive tackle Brian O'Neill (ankle), guard Mike Remmers (back), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (hip) and cornerback Trae Waynes (concussion) were limited.