2019 NFL Draft order, team needs: 49ers No. 1; Eagles in top 16

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2019 NFL Draft through Week 14. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today (the Rams, Saints and Chiefs have already clinched playoff spots). The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

This is setting up to be a fight to the finish.

The 49ers and Raiders had a chance to get a leg up in the competition for the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday, but by the time their late-afternoon games ended, both teams had hung on for upset victories, with Oakland topping the Steelers and San Francisco stunning the Broncos. With that, they gave the Cardinals, who lost to Detroit, new life in this race.

So, now three teams are tied with three wins apiece with three weeks to go, and strength of schedule -- the draft-order tiebreaker (team with the lower SOS picks first) -- could ultimately decide which of them ends up with the top pick. As you can see below, the Niners hold the advantage in that department at this point, but stay tuned.

Here's the order heading into Week 15, along with the top three needs for each team.

NOTE: The division-record tiebreaker was used to break the tie between the Eagles and Redskins, since the ties couldn't be broken by record or strength of schedule.

PICK 1 49ers Record: 3-10 (.485 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

Remaining games: vs. SEA, vs. CHI, at LAR

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



With all three of their remaining games against winning teams, the Niners' strength of schedule could swell before the season is out, threatening to knock them down in the draft order even if they lose out. The good news is the defense is coming off a good performance against Denver a week after being shredded by the Seahawks, and John Lynch will have a chance to add the additional playmaker he needs on that side of the ball with his top pick.

PICK 2 Cardinals 2 Record: 3-10 (.515)

Previous week: No. 4

Remaining games: at ATL, vs. LAR, at SEA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



A home loss to Detroit puts Arizona right back in the thick of the hunt for the draft's first pick and if they don't beat the Falcons, losers of five straight, on Sunday, it's hard to imagine the Cardinals will win another game in 2018. They simply don't have an offense that can keep up with the rest of the league, ranking last in the NFL with an average of 13.7 points per game. That's almost two full points worse than the Bills, who have started either Nathan Peterman, Derek Anderson or Matt Barkley at QB in nearly 40 percent of their games this season. There's a lot of excitement about the top defensive players in the 2019 draft class, but the Cardinals might feel like they have to go offense with their top pick.

PICK 3 Raiders 1 Record: 3-10 (.568)

Previous week: No. 2

Remaining games: at CIN, vs. DEN, at KC

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, LB



Not only did the Raiders win on Sunday, but they recorded a sack! Their 11th of the season! (The team that ranks second-to-last in sacks -- the Dolphins -- has twice as many sacks as Oakland.) Now, the Raiders could completely destroy their chance of picking first overall with a win over the hapless Bengals. But if the offense keeps trending in this direction (averaging 25.3 points in their last four games), perhaps the "Is Jon Gruden going to dump Derek Carr?" storyline will be put on ice.

PICK 4 Jets 1 Record: 4-9 (.479)

Previous week: No. 3

Remaining games: vs. HOU, vs. GB, at NE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, WR



Nice win for Sam Darnold and Co. against Buffalo, but a loss to the Bills would've vaulted the Jets to the No. 2 spot in the order with three weeks to go. Oh well. Mike Maccagnan is still likely to have a top-five pick next spring, when he'll undoubtedly be eyeing the pass rusher he's long sought and improved weaponry/protection for Darnold.

PICK 5 Falcons 4 Record: 4-9 (.524)

Previous week: No. 9

Remaining games: vs. ARI, at CAR, at TB

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OG, DT



This team is on a five-game losing streak, dropping the last three by 10 or more points. Atlanta is seemingly sputtering its way to a top-five pick, but look at the schedule -- all three remaining games are winnable. The Falcons could have the type of meaningless late-season surge that costs them draft position.

PICK 6 Bills 1 Record: 4-9 (.527)

Previous week: No. 7

Remaining games: vs. DET, at NE, vs. MIA

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB



Bills fans are never going to embrace blowing a lead at home to the Jets, but at this point, it's not the worst thing for Buffalo to keep inching up the board. Get Josh Allen the best skill-position playmaker or offensive lineman available, and hope the D can maintain its very respectable form.

PICK 7 Jaguars 1 Record: 4-9 (.541)

Previous week: No. 6

Remaining games: vs. WAS, at MIA, at HOU

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



Whether it's a veteran like Teddy Bridgewater or a draft pick, Jacksonville has to start over at quarterback this offseason. That point was reinforced on Thursday night, and the Jags could end up in a situation where they'll have their choice of QBs in the draft (no team currently ahead of them in the order has a pressing need at the position). The defense was embarrassed by Derrick Henry, but the offense has produced 15 points in the last two weeks and needs new life.

PICK 8 Giants 3 Record: 5-8 (.491)

Previous week: No. 5

Remaining games: vs. TEN, at IND, vs. DAL

Biggest needs: QB, DL, OT



The Giants have won four of their last five, going from a squad in the running for the first overall pick to potentially landing outside of the top 10 and squashing any hopes of plucking the best quarterback available. Yes, if the Jaguars are dead-set on picking a QB in 2019, the Giants might be out of luck ... and sticking with Eli for another year. They certainly do have other needs to address (O- and D-line, for example), but QB1 still leads the list.

PICK 9 Buccaneers 3 Record: 5-8 (.503)

Previous week: No. 12

Remaining games: at BAL, at DAL, vs. ATL

Biggest needs: DB, DE, OT



If Jameis Winston is back for the Bucs next season, they'll need to give him better protection. He was sacked four times and hit on six other occasions in Sunday's loss to the Saints. The bigger needs for this club are on defense, though. Only the Bengals and Raiders have allowed more points.

PICK 10 Lions 2 Record: 5-8 (.527)

Previous week: No. 8

Remaining games: at BUF, vs. MIN, at GB

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, TE



The Lions' defense feasted on an inept Cardinals offense, and certainly could do the same against the Bills this week, drifting further away from the top five in the draft order in a lost season. The D still figures to be their primary focus this offseason -- Ezekiel Ansah will be a free agent -- although finding a receiver who can attack the seams and give the offense a boost also has to be a priority.

PICK 11 Bengals 2 Record: 5-8 (.556)

Previous week: No. 13

Remaining games: vs. OAK, at CLE, at PIT

Biggest needs: LB, TE, QB



They gave the Chargers a scare, but still came up short, losing for the seventh time in eight games. It might be hard to believe, but the Bengals were once 4-1. Anyway, this offseason they'll have to figure out what to do about the league's worst defense (allowing 30.5 points per game), and it's time to at least bring in some competition for Andy Dalton ( Jeff Driskel is proving to be a nice backup).

PICK 12 Packers 2 Record: 5-7-1 (.485)

Previous week: No. 10

Remaining games: at CHI, at NYJ, vs. DET

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, S, WR



Is this the part where the Packers get red-hot and somehow make the playoffs? We doubt it, but hey, they're still alive, despite the hellish 2018 campaign in Green Bay. The franchise will have decisions to make on longtime staples like Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb this offseason. Even if Matthews returns on a short-term deal, it's time for the team to find its next pass rusher.

PICK 13 Browns 2 Record: 5-7-1 (.533)

Previous week: No. 11

Remaining games: at DEN, vs. CIN, at BAL

Biggest needs: OT, WR, CB



Make it three wins in the last four games for Cleveland, and they can't be counted out of any of the three games left on the schedule. As the Browns try to take another big step in 2019, the decisions on personnel will be made with Baker Mayfield in mind, and John Dorsey should be thinking about the protection and playmakers, primarily, for his QB heading into the offseason.

PICK 14 Panthers 2 Record: 6-7 (.456)

Previous week: No. 16

Remaining games: vs. NO, vs. ATL, at NO

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, S



The losing streak is now at five, with two of their final three games against the 11-2 NFC South champion Saints. Not exactly the relief Ron Rivera badly needs right now. It's possible we'll see big changes to the decision makers in Carolina this offseason. Whoever is charged with fixing this mess will have significant work to do on both sides of the ball, with players like Ryan Kalil, Thomas Davis, Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Eric Reid and Devin Funchess due to hit free agency.

PICK 15 Redskins 3 Record: 6-7 (.488)

Previous week: No. 18

Remaining games: at JAX, at TEN, vs. PHI

Biggest needs: QB, WR, OL



It appears quite safe to say there will be no playoffs this year for the snake-bitten 'Skins, who are still in the hunt as they spiral downward. What are they going to do at QB this offseason? Hopefully, Alex Smith returns strong from his gruesome injury, but it makes plenty of sense to spend a top pick at the position, regardless, and they need to upgrade the supporting cast on offense for whoever lines up under center next year.

PICK 16 Eagles 1 Record: 6-7 (.488)

Previous week: No. 17

Remaining games: at LAR, vs. HOU, at WAS

Biggest needs: CB, OT, RB



It's well established at this point, but bears repeating after a 455-yard day for Dak Prescott -- the Eagles need help at corner. Their top player at the position, Ronald Darby, is recovering from an ACL tear and is due to become a free agent. It's time to draft an offensive tackle, too, with Jason Peters turning 37 next month and a year away from free agency. They're going to need to bring in another rusher to give the offense more balance. Oh, Brandon Graham and Golden Tate have expiring deals this offseason, too.

PICK 17 Broncos 3 Record: 6-7 (.547)

Previous week: No. 20

Remaining games: vs. CLE, at OAK, vs. LAC

Biggest needs: CB, WR/TE, QB



Denver couldn't take care of business against the lowly 49ers, dealing their playoff hopes a brutal blow. This team just isn't quite dynamic enough on offense right now, and that should be on John Elway's mind heading into the offseason. With one year left on his deal, it's time to find the heir apparent for Case Keenum, and corner could be a pressing need with Bradley Roby in a contract year and Chris Harris due to hit the market after next season.

PICK 18 Colts 3 Record: 7-6 (.456)

Previous week: No. 15

Remaining games: vs. DAL, vs. NYG, at TEN

Biggest needs: DL, WR, CB



Can the Colts be the winning-streak killers in consecutive weeks, beating the scorching-hot Texans and Cowboys back-to-back? They've proved us wrong enough this season to know not to put it past them. The fact that the Colts are still alive in the playoff race tells you all you need to know: With a few more pieces in 2019, Indy could join the ranks of the elite.

PICK 19 Dolphins 5 Record: 7-6 (.476)

Previous week: No. 14

Remaining games: at MIN, vs. JAX, at BUF

Biggest needs: DE, QB, WR



Maybe this is the miracle year for Miami, a team that's navigated injuries, including to their QB1, to find itself squarely in the playoff race with three weeks to go. We're still of the opinion that it's time to find an answer at the position other than Ryan Tannehill, but he appears determined to make that decision a more difficult one with his play in the three weeks since he returned.

PICK 20 Titans 1 Record: 7-6 (.521)

Previous week: No. 19

Remaining games: at NYG, vs. WAS, vs. IND

Biggest needs: WR, OLB, DL



It's been an up-and-down year in Tennessee. However, all things considered, Titans fans have to be pretty happy about where their team stands entering Week 15 -- they have the easiest next two games of the AFC's four 7-6 teams and two of their last three games are at home, where they're 5-1 this season. This offense needs more juice and the defense could have a couple holes to fill this spring, but the Titans have a decent shot to make the playoffs for the second straight season.

PICK 21 Vikings Record: 6-6-1 (.497)

Previous week: No. 21

Remaining games: vs. MIA, at DET, vs. CHI

Biggest needs: OL, LB, DT



Well, sitting at .500 this late in the year was not what the Vikings had in mind when they went all in on Kirk Cousins. Now, there's blame to go around, but the offensive line didn't get enough of a push again on Monday night (it's been a theme for Minnesota all season). There's a lot to like about the skill-position talent for the Vikings, but the offense is badly in need of a spark right now and the front five isn't helping matters. Will there be voids to fill this offseason at linebacker and defensive tackle, with Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson ticketed for free agency?

PICK 22 Ravens Record: 7-6 (.488)

Previous week: No. 22

Remaining games: vs. TB, at LAC, vs. CLE

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, WR, ILB



It might be odd to see defensive positions on the list of needs for the No. 1 defense in the league, but keep in mind -- Terrell Suggs is 36 and due to become a free agent. C.J. Mosley, Brent Urban and Za'Darius Smith are in a contract year, too. So, the D could use some young reinforcements, and Lamar Jackson could benefit from a go-to guy with good size at wide receiver.

PICK 23 Steelers 2 Record: 7-5-1 (.467)

Previous week: No. 25

Remaining games: vs. NE, at NO, vs. CIN

Biggest needs: CB, ILB, edge rusher



Pittsburgh struggled to stop the Raiders' passing game, which has to be troubling for Mike Tomlin. They should be shopping for a corner this spring after the failed Artie Burns experiment, and could use another disruptive presence at linebacker, as well. It seems adding another complement for James Conner would be wise, too.

PICK 24 Raiders (via Cowboys) 1 Cowboys' record: 8-5 (.491)

Previous week: No. 23

Cowboys' remaining games: at IND, vs. TB, at NYG

Cowboys' biggest needs: TE, DL, OL



See above (No. 3) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Amari Cooper trade. While Dallas is the hottest team in the league right now, reaping the rewards of its highly criticized midseason roll of the dice on Cooper, Jason Witten ain't walking through that door. The Cowboys have produced a grand total of one touchdown from the tight end position this year. Imagine what this offense could be with a weapon for Dak at that position.

PICK 25 Seahawks 1 Record: 8-5 (.515)

Previous week: No. 24

Remaining games: at SF, vs. KC, vs. ARI

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DT, OL



A suffocating defense keyed Seattle's win over the Vikings, with Frank Clark, in his contract year, continuing to make plays. Even if Seattle doesn't let him walk away, adding a pass-rushing complement would make sense. They might need to fill a hole up front on offense this spring with OGs J.R. Sweezy and D.J. Fluker due to become free agents.

PICK 26 Raiders (via Bears) Bears' record: 9-4 (.462)

Previous week: No. 26

Bears' remaining games: vs. GB, at SF, at MIN

Bears' biggest needs: OT, OG, DB



See above (No. 3) for the Raiders' needs -- they acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. As for the Bears, the offensive line had a great night against the Rams, but run blocking has been one of the biggest bugaboos for the unit this season. In the secondary, stud nickel corner Bryce Callahan is due to become a free agent.

PICK 27 Texans 1 Record: 9-4 (.488)

Previous week: No. 28

Remaining games: at NYJ, at PHI, vs. JAX

Biggest needs: OL, S, CB



Houston's O-line deficiencies are revealing themselves again. Deshaun Watson was sacked five times on Sunday -- the Texans have allowed the second-most sacks in the league (46) -- and the Colts racked up a total of nine tackles for loss in the game. This franchise has to do better when it comes to protecting the QB, and a leaky secondary ought to be addressed, too.

PICK 28 Patriots 1 Record: 9-4 (.509)

Previous week: No. 29

Remaining games: at PIT, vs. BUF, vs. NYJ

Biggest needs: DL, LB, WR



Uncharacteristically sloppy day for the Pats, setting up at least a little more intrigue to their final stretch of the regular season. Come draft time, this team could go in so many different directions, from remodeling the front line on defense to adding a playmaker at linebacker or in the secondary to finding the potential heir apparent for Tom Brady and/or Rob Gronkowski. However, the defensive line could require the most attention, with Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown and Danny Shelton due to hit free agency.

PICK 29 Chargers 2 Record: 10-3 (.456)

Previous week: No. 27

Remaining games: at KC, vs. BAL, at DEN

Biggest needs: DT, OT, S



It's going to be a tough road to the finish line for the Chargers, starting with a Thursday night showdown in Kansas City (they lost to two of their remaining opponents -- the Chiefs and Broncos -- earlier this season), but this has been a resilient group. This offseason, they'll have some work to do in the trenches, particularly on defense: DTs Brandon Mebane, Darius Philon and Damion Square will be free agents.

PICK 30 Packers (via Saints) 1 Saints' record: 11-2 (.462)

Previous week: No. 31

Saints' remaining games: at CAR, vs. PIT, vs. CAR

Saints' biggest needs: CB, TE, LB



See above (No. 12) for the Packers' needs. The Saints sent them this pick in their trade to move up for Marcus Davenport in the 2018 draft. In fact, New Orleans holds only one selection (second-rounder) in the first four rounds of next year's draft (third-rounder sent to Jets in Teddy Bridgewater deal and fourth-rounder sent to Giants in Eli Apple trade). In win-now mode, it would make sense for the Saints to spend their limited draft capital on a young pass-catching tight end for Drew Brees and more help for the back seven on defense.

PICK 31 Chiefs 1 Record: 11-2 (.473)

Previous week: No. 30

Remaining games: vs. LAC, at SEA, vs. OAK

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, RB



It's only cost the Chiefs a couple games this season, but Kansas City is still home to one of the league's worst defenses, ranking in the bottom five in yards and points allowed. The player to watch in K.C. this offseason is free-agent-to-be Dee Ford, although it's hard to imagine the Chiefs letting him walk. Regardless, the secondary needs to be shored up and it will be worth picking a RB at some point in the 2019 draft to replace Kareem Hunt.