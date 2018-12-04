Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2019 NFL Draft

Below are underclassmen whose intentions to enter the 2019 NFL Draft have been stated, sorted by school. Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to file declaration papers with the league. The list of underclassmen accepted by the NFL will be released to NFL teams on Jan. 18.
Intending on early draft entry
Arizona State
Auburn
Central Michigan
» Sean Bunting, CB
» Xavier Crawford, CB
Florida
Florida State
Houston
Iowa
LSU
Michigan
N.C. State
North Carolina
» Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Oklahoma State
» Jordan Brailford, DE
» Justice Hill, RB
Ole Miss
» A.J. Brown, WR
» D.K. Metcalf, WR