Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2019 NFL Draft

Below are underclassmen whose intentions to enter the 2019 NFL Draft have been stated, sorted by school. Underclassmen have until Jan. 14 to file declaration papers with the league. The list of underclassmen accepted by the NFL will be released to NFL teams on Jan. 18.

Intending on early draft entry

Arizona State

» N'Keal Harry, WR

Auburn

» Jarrett Stidham, QB

Central Michigan

» Sean Bunting, CB

» Xavier Crawford, CB

Florida

» Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S

Florida State

» Brian Burns, DE

Houston

» Ed Oliver, DT

Iowa

» Noah Fant, TE

LSU

» Greedy Williams, CB

Michigan

» Rashan Gary, DE

N.C. State

» Kelvin Harmon, WR

North Carolina

» Anthony Ratliff-Williams, WR

Ohio State

» Nick Bosa, DE

Oklahoma

» Rodney Anderson, RB

Oklahoma State

» Jordan Brailford, DE

» Justice Hill, RB

Ole Miss

» A.J. Brown, WR

» D.K. Metcalf, WR

Utah State

» Dax Raymond, TE