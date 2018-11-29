Injuries: Redskins RB Adrian Peterson not practicing

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone's "high level of concern" over cornerback Jalen Ramsey's availability for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts appears to have dwindled.

After Ramsey sat out Wednesday with a knee injury, the Jaguars announced that the cornerback is expected to practice Thursday.

His actual participation level, however, won't be clear until the Jaguars release the injury report with practice designations later in the afternoon. Ramsey's status for Week 13 should become clearer Friday.

The reeling Jaguars, losers of seven consecutive games, need Ramsey on the field when considering the upcoming opponent. The Colts have won five straight games behind quarterback Andrew Luck, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns against three interceptions in that span.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars announced wide receiver D.J. Chark (quadriceps) and safety Tashaun Gipson (ankle) are not expected to practice Thursday. The duo also didn't practice Wednesday.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring Thursday:

1. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, who's been hampered by a shoulder injury, isn't practicing. Peterson re-aggravated his shoulder, which he dislocated earlier in the season, in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

2. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was a limited participant for the second consecutive day.

3. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is not expected to play Sunday against the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Backup signal-caller Chase Daniel is in line to make a second straight start in place of Trubisky.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Trubisky did not throw Wednesday and is not expected to Thursday while remaining limited. Nagy also said defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (Achilles) is being held out of practice as a precautionary measure.

4. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) are "day to day" and will participate in Thursday's practice, as will cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring). Safety Avonte Maddox, linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf) and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot) will be out longer.

5. New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, which could mean he won't play Sunday against the Bears. Shurmur said defensive end Kerry Wynn (concussion) is "on the right track" to return.

6. Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (quad) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) are practicing, and wide receiver Devin Funchess (back) is also suited up.

7. Offensive tackle Andre Smith, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and is at practice. Smith was drafted by the Bengals in 2009 and has spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the franchise.

8. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) is not practicing.

9. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) returned to practice Thursday. Flacco has missed the past two games for Baltimore, and Garafolo reported earlier this week Lamar Jackson is expected to start again this Sunday vs. Falcons.

10. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said he anticipates cornerback Aqib Talib (ankle) playing Sunday versus the Detroit Lions based on how he looked in practice Wednesday. McVay said running back Todd Gurley (ankle) also had a good practice and is expected to be his normal self this weekend.