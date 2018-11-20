Injuries: Bucs place TE O.J. Howard (foot/ankle) on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles finally got the good kind of injury news.

The team announced Tuesday it activated defensive tackle Tim Jernigan off the non-football injury list. To make room on the active roster, Philly waived DT T.Y. McGill.

Jernigan had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back during the offseason. He began practicing two weeks ago opening the window for his return.

For an Eagles team that has been decimated by injuries, Jernigan's return is a welcome sight. Sans the penetrating defensive lineman, the Eagles D-line rotation was thinned, with veterans playing more snaps that the team would prefer.

Sitting at 4-6, the defending Super Bowl champs need as much help as they can get to make a late-season run.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said quarterback Mitch Trubisky is day to day with a right shoulder injury and isn't expected to practice Tuesday. Nagy is "cautiously optimistic" that Nagy will play Thursday versus the Detroit Lions.

2. Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) will start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill has been sidelined for the past five games.

3. With Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly likely missing time with a knee injury, the Colts are expected to sign offensive lineman Josh Andrews off the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed tight end O.J. Howard (foot/ankle) on injured reserve.