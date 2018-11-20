Bears' Nagy 'optimistic' Mitch Trubisky plays vs. Lions

The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears are dealing with a banged-up quarterback heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving tilt in Detroit.

Coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that Mitch Trubisky is day-to-day with a right shoulder injury and does not think the signal-caller will practice today.

The issue puts Trubisky's status up in the air heading into Thursday.

"I'm staying cautiously optimistic, but I can't make any promises," Nagy said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. "I hope he does. He wants to play, I know that. We've got to make sure in these situations we're doing the right thing."

Trubisky injured his throwing shoulder in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's victory over the Minnesota Vikings on a late hit by safety Harrison Smith on a play the QB scrambled out of the pocket. Smith was penalized on the play.

Nagy noted that the injury isn't a long-term issue for Trubisky and surgery isn't needed.

With only about 85 hours to recover between games, the injury to the QB is much more urgent for Chicago.

With the Bears playing Sunday Night Football, & then in the early window Thursday on Thanksgiving in Detroit, they will have the fastest Sunday to Thursday turnaround since 2000. Thatâs 88 hours in between kickoffs. 2000 was as far back as @NFLResearch could track this data. â StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) November 20, 2018

Trubisky has improved weekly under Nagy this season, using his arm and legs to move the ball in the coach's creative system.

Hopefully for the 7-3 Bears, holding Trubisky out of practice is merely a precaution. If not, Americans will be served a side of Chase Daniel as their pre-Thanksgiving dinner appetizer.