Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 11 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday:

1. Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson is questionable to return with a knee injury.

2. Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly sustained a knee injury and will not return against the Tennessee Titans.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb) is questionable to return against the New York Giants.

4. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is questionable to return with elbow injury. Mariota exited the game against the Indianapolis Colts prior to halftime.

5. Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee suffered a shoulder injury against the Dallas Cowboys and is questionable to return.

6. Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter against the Houston Texans. He will not return to the game.

7. Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton is questionable to return against the Washington Redskins after suffering a shoulder injury. Guard Senio Kelemete is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

8. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (foot) will make his season debut as he's officially active for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

9. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (knee) is slated to return to the starting lineup in New Orleans after missing last week.

10. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson is officially inactive and will not play today against the Arizona Cardinals. Nelson was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice this week.

11. New York Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn is being evaluated for a concussion.