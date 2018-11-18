Alex Smith carted off after suffering ankle injury

Washington's season has taken the ugliest of turns.

Starting quarterback Alex Smith was carted off the field with an ankle injury midway through the third quarter of Sunday's tilt against the Houston Texans. The 34-year-old passer was quickly ruled out by the team.

Smith suffered the gruesome injury after being thrown to the ground by Texans defenders Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt. Colt McCoy quickly took over with the Redskins trailing 17-7, engineering a quick touchdown march to pull Washington within three points.

It's fair to wonder if we'll see Smith again this season. The Redskins are clinging to a tight lead in the NFC East, but face a quick turnaround before Thursday's Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Cowboys.

With Smith sidelined, an already struggling, ground-oriented attack finds itself in a world of hurt in Washington.