Titans' Marcus Mariota (elbow) questionable to return

If the Titans are going to pull off a comeback at Indianapolis on Sunday, they might have to do it with Marcus Mariota on the sidelines.

Tennessee's starting quarterback is questionable to return after suffering an elbow injury late in the second quarter versus the Colts. Mariota was seen flexing his throwing hand after taking his fourth sack of the half.

Mariota missed time earlier this season with a pinched nerve in the same arm.

Backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert is under center to begin the second half with the Titans facing a 24-3 deficit.

We will have more information on Mariota's status as it becomes available.