Ravens' Joe Flacco undergoing tests for hip injury

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh previously considered giving rookie signal-caller Lamar Jackson an opportunity to run a full series instead of a random play each game.

Now, Harbaugh might not have a choice when the Ravens come off the Week 10 bye.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is undergoing tests to determine the severity of a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Jeff Zrebiec of the The Athletic first reported the news.

According to Zrebiec, Flacco suffered the injury on the Ravens' sixth play from scrimmage on the opening possession of Week 9's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco stayed in the game and completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards.

If Flacco can't play in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson will get his first career start in a pivotal AFC North matchup.

In limited action this season, Jackson has completed 7 of 12 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, adding 139 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.

The Ravens enter their bye week with a 4-5 record and in third place in their division.