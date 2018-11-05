John Harbaugh mulls giving Lamar Jackson full series

The Baltimore Ravens are on a three-game slide and sit on a 4-5 record.

Something has to change in Baltimore to get the team back on the winning track. And apparently incorporating rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson more in the offense to run a full series is an option.

"Every possibility you have thought of, we've considered," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Through the first nine games, Jackson has been utilized on designed plays and has totaled 86 snaps on the season, averaging 9.5 snaps per game.

Typically, starting quarterback Joe Flacco remains on the field whenever Jackson enters the game. But Flacco lines up as a wide receiver and effectively removes himself from the play because he often just stands there whenever Jackson takes the snap.

Jackson hasn't been asked to do much throwing when he enters the game, and has completed just 7 of 12 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown on the season.

But if the Ravens are looking for a change of pace with a dual-thread signal caller to run more than one play per series, it would be right up Jackson's alley given he has rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries through nine games.

Meanwhile, it certainly makes sense to get Jackson more involved if Harbaugh believes the rookie can make an impact, but the Ravens have to weigh this decision closely.

Sure, the NFL has an example in 2018 outside of Baltimore where a starting quarterback and his backup are in the same play.

The New Orleans Saints, for example, have success with backup Taysom Hill coming in on select plays with Drew Brees on the field. The Ravens offense, however, won't be confused for the Saints any time soon, and Hill doesn't run a full series at quarterback with Brees on the sidelines.

Taking it all in, give Harbaugh credit for trying to find a way to energize his offense.

But if he really wants Jackson to alternate series with Flacco, keep in mind there is a reason why a two-quarterback system is mostly left to the college ranks, where there are mixed results depending on program.