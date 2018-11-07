Dolphins' Reshad Jones: 'I've never been a quitter'

Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is plowing forward after pulling himself from Sunday's victory over the New York Jets.

The two-time Pro Bowler spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since his self-imposed benching, saying he's put the issue in the past.

"I've never been a quitter," Jones said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, before reiterating repeatedly that he's focused on the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

"That's behind us. All that's behind us," he said. "We're ready to play Green Bay right now. All of our focus right now is on Green Bay. We've got a tough opponent in Green Bay. The past is the past."

Jones spoke to coach Adam Gase after the Sunday's victory. The safety said he wanted to make sure the team was on the "same page" moving forward.

"I just wanted to holler at him and make sure we were on the same page, which we are right now," Jones said of the meeting "And like I said, we're focusing everything on Green Bay."

The nine-year pro added that if coaches decide to use a rotation -- getting rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick more snaps at safety -- again this week, he's fine with that plan.

"Most definitely," he said. "Whatever the coaching staff say we have to do, that's what we're willing to do. We will have the guys out there ready to play the game."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins don't plan to suspend Jones for taking himself out of the game, but discipline remains possible.

The Dolphins sit at 5-4, in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC, but turmoil continues to surround Gase's squad.