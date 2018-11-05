Reshad Jones pulled himself from Jets-Dolphins game

The Miami Dolphins turned in an excellent defensive performance in Sunday's 13-6 win over the New York Jets, notching four sacks and four interceptions.

Surprisingly, though, the Dolphins did it without starting free safety Reshad Jones, who left the game in the first quarter after playing 10 defensive snaps and did not return to the field.

"I've got to look at that and find out what everything entails," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said after the game, via the team's official website. "It sounds like he pulled himself out. So, I've just got to find out kind of what happened there."

Jones has been playing through a shoulder injury, but Gase told reporters that he wasn't sure if an injury played a role in Jones' departure from the playing field.

"I haven't asked a whole bunch of questions because we were having our own issues on the other side of the ball," Gase said. "It will be one of those things where I'll probably learn a little more tonight and try to figure out what's going on."

Jones did not return to the locker room and remained on the sidelines without his helmet, according to ESPN.

Veteran Cameron Wake spent time with Jones whenever the defense wasn't on the field, but Wake didn't elaborate on any discussions, including whether the safety is healthy, between the two.

"That's between him and I," Wake told reporters.

Jones did not address the media after the game, but the Dolphins survived without their fifth-leading tackler against the Jets to improve to 5-4 on the season.

And whatever happened Sunday with Jones' departure from the game will remain a mystery for now until either Jones or Gase provides an update in the coming week.

As to whether Jones will be available for Week 10's game against the Green Bay Packers, Wake didn't appear concerned.

"Unless you know something I don't know, I don't see why not," Wake told reporters.