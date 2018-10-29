Josh Gordon facing disciplinary action for tardiness

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon will play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Gordon, however, won't be seeing immediate action.

UPDATE: Contrary to previous indications regarding the matter, Gordon started the game for the Patriots.

The Patriots are disciplining Gordon during Monday Night Football because of tardiness, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation. Gordon is expected to be kept off the field for several series -- about a quarter -- before resuming normal playing time, Rapoport added.

While the specific details on what the wide receiver was late for are not known, this current situation doesn't help the perception of Gordon, whose checkered past eventually led to the Cleveland Browns trading him to the Patriots in Week 2.

There is no denying Gordon's talent, but the Patriots took on a player who dealt with multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy during his time with the Browns. Gordon did not play in 2015 and 2016, but eventually returned in November 2017 on a conditional reinstatement.

The Patriots knew what they were getting when they sent a fifth-round pick to Cleveland and perhaps hoped that placing Gordon's locker next to quarterback Tom Brady would help. And for the most part before this latest transgression, it did as Gordon has drawn good reviews for his work ethic and ability to be a good teammate.

In four games with the Patriots, Gordon has 13 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets. Gordon also caught Brady's 500th career touchdown pass in Week 5.