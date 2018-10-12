Edelman: Josh Gordon can be big piece of Pats offense

Wide receiver Josh Gordon has flashed his talent on limited snaps since joining the New England Patriots via trade with the Cleveland Browns in mid-September.

Gordon, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, logged 36 total snaps in the past two games. He made the most of his time on the field in that span with four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown on six targets.

Whenever the Patriots elect to fully assimilate Gordon into the offense, wide receiver Julian Edelman believes the best is yet to come.

"Dude works hard, great teammates," Edelman told reporters Thursday, via the Patriots' official website. "I really think he can be a really big piece for us.

"It's exciting to be around him. He loves football, you can tell. He works hard, he knows his stuff. It's getting more and more fun the more and more he knows."

Edelman made his return to the lineup in Week 5 after serving a four-game suspension, and the Patriots' aerial attack received a spark with Edelman and Gordon in the lineup.

Quarterback Tom Brady targeted Edelman nine times, and the veteran wide receiver turned those looks into seven catches for 57 yards. Gordon, who was targeted four times, notched two catches for 50 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown, averaging 25 yards per catch.

With Edelman doing what he does best out of the slot and given Gordon's ability to stretch the field, the Patriots' passing game should open up with defenses no longer able to consistently double team tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Defenses must also account for running backs Sony Michel, who has 210 yards rushing and two touchdowns over the past two games, and James White as a receiver out of the backfield.

Armed with an emerging balanced attack, the Patriots' offense set up well for Sunday's showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon, in particular, could thrive if the Patriots decide the time is now to unleash him with an extended role in the offense.

The Chiefs' defense enters the game ranked 31st in the league against the pass and 32nd in total defense.