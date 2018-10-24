Eli Manning: 'Hard to imagine' not playing for Giants

The New York Giants are selling off parts after realizing their once-shiny vintage car is no longer drivable.

Don't expect Eli Manning to be part of those trade plans ahead of next Tuesday's deadline.

The Big Blue signal-caller owns a no-trade clause that he doesn't sound close to waiving.

"I haven't thought about a trade scenario," Manning told Mike Francesa on WFAN on Tuesday, via NJ.com. "This organization is the only team I've ever played for and the only thing I know. I love the New York Giants. It's hard to imagine being with another organization."

Not only could Manning nix any trade the Giants might unearth, what team is giving up anything for a 37-year-old quarterback who has been shell-shocked behind a bad offensive line, can't avoid a rush to save his life and rarely trusts his arm enough to make tight-window throws?

With rookie Kyle Lauletta the best option behind Manning, it's not as if the Giants have a high draft pick ready to get his feet wet either.

Manning reiterated he sees himself finishing his career with the Giants.

"Right now, that's the mindset," Manning said. "I have not thought about (a trade). My focus is trying to get a win for the Giants and get prepared for the next game and see if we can turn things around and give ourselves an opportunity."

At 1-6, with his team amid a firesale before next week's deadline -- they shipped Damon "Snacks" Harrison to the Lions on Wednesday morning -- we might not have seen the darkest days of Manning's tenure in New York.