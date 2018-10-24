Giants trading Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to Lions

The Detroit Lions needed help on the defensive line and made a move Wednesday to bolster the interior ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Lions acquired defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison from the New York Giants in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Harrison, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016, has proven durable on his seven-year career, appearing in 87 games with 86 starts since the 2013 season.

The 29-year-old Harrison's arrival should help out a Lions run defense that enters Week 8 ranked 30th in the league (139.3 yards allowed per game), and it comes at a good time.

Detroit is set to square off against three of the Top-10 rushing offenses in the NFL in the next four games: Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, Chicago Bears in Week 10 and Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

Meanwhile, the Giants sit on a 1-6 record and appear to be in a rebuild mode under first-year coach Pat Shurmur following Monday night's 23-20 loss, which marked the team's fourth consecutive defeat.

On the heels of the loss, the Giants have now traded away two essential defensive players in the past 24 hours with a view to stocking up on future draft picks. On Tuesday, the team shipped cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-round pick in 2020.

By parting ways with Harrison, who has three years remaining on his contract, the Giants also freed up more than $8 million under the salary cap in 2019.