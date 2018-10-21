Cowboys among teams interested in Amari Cooper

Jon Gruden insisted he's not shopping Amari Cooper, but that isn't stopping teams from doing their due diligence.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Dallas Cowboys are one team that has checked in on the availability of the former first-round receiver.

Rapoport previously reported the Raiders are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Cooper.

The Cowboys receiving corps has been a topic of discussion all year since the team jettisoned Dez Bryant in April. Dallas' wideout moves this offseason included adding Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin, and drafting Michael Gallup in the third round.

Cooper has had a disappointing up-and-down season. The 24-year-old generated two games of 116-plus receiving yards but earned fewer than 20 yards in each of his other four games. He exited last week's loss early with a concussion.

Adding Cooper would provide the Cowboys a name upgrade on top wideout Cole Beasley, but the current price tag seems steep.

The trade deadline is Oct. 30.