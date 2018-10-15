Gruden says Raiders not shopping Amari Cooper

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden was in no mood to discuss trade rumors about receiver Amari Cooper following Sunday's blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in London.

Cooper left the 27-3 defeat with a concussion after suffering a huge hit.

"I don't know," Gruden said of the trade report, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I haven't heard that. I'm just sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. I just hope Amari is OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense, and we'll see what happens here. Hopefully he's all right."

The report Gruden is responding to came from FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, one of the most reliable insiders in the game, not exactly someone known to spread #FakeNews.

Glazer's report also included that the Raiders are shopping former first-round safety Karl Joseph. As Gehlken points out, Cooper and Joseph are repped by agent Joel Segal. Segal also represents Khalil Mack, who was traded by Oakland before the season. You could do the math there.

Cooper was having a disappointing, up-and-down season before exiting Sunday's game -- against the Seahawks he was targeted just once and saw his one catch wiped out by a penalty. Joseph, the 2016 No. 14 overall pick, has played 11 total defensive snaps this season, none since Week 3 after injuring his hamstring.

Whether or not the Raiders make a trade before the Oct. 30 deadline, there is little question the message is clear: Any player obtained before Gruden's arrival is living tentatively.