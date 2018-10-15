Raiders seeking first-round pick for Amari Cooper

Jon Gruden might not want to publicly discuss the possibility of trading Amari Cooper, but the team does know what they'd like to get in exchange for the wide receiver.

The Raiders are seeking a first-round pick for the wide receiver, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports first reported the Raiders' interest in trading the wide receiver before the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

"The Raiders have had some conversations about potentially trading him," Rapoport reported on The Aftermath. "My understanding is that they have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper, which seems incredibly significant. And it might make it difficult if not impossible to trade him."

Following Oakland's blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in London, Gruden wouldn't discuss whether the Raiders were looking to deal away Cooper, who suffered a concussion in the game.

"I don't know," Gruden said of the trade report, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I haven't heard that. I'm just sorry to have to deal with a lot of these reports. I just hope Amari is OK. Like I said, he's going to be a big part of our pass offense, and we'll see what happens here. Hopefully he's all right."

The big question is whether the Raiders will get what they want for Cooper, who's tallied 280 yards and a touchdown on 22 catches this season. A first-round pick could be a steep price tag for any team looking to bolster it's receiving ranks with a pass-catcher who's struggled with consistency issues over the course of his four-year career in Oakland.

Time will tell if the Raiders can find any takers before the end of the month.