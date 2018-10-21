Injuries: Khalil Mack (ankle) will play vs. Patriots

Good news for the Chicago Bears. Bad news for Tom Brady.

Linebacker Khalil Mack is active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Mack was limited all week with a sprained ankle.

He suffered the injury in their Week 6 loss to the Dolphins but played through it.

In addition wide receiver Allen Robinson also is active. The wide receiver was a game-time decision because of a groin injury, but there is optimism he would play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into kickoff for Week 7, per Ian Rapoport:

1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose back locked up in practice Friday, will not play Sunday. But the belief is he did not suffer a long-term injury, nor one that will keep him out long.

Running back Sony Michel (knee) and wideouts Julian Edelman (heel) and Josh Gordon (hamstring) are all active for the game.

2. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (hamstring) was added to the injury report Saturday following the long flight to London and was listed as inactive for the game Sunday.

Wideout Travis Benjamin (foot) is active for the contest after heading into Sunday as a game-time decision. Kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad) is inactive for the game.

3. New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (foot) will play against the Minnesota Vikings. He was listed as questionable.

4. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (shoulder/ankle) is expected to play but it sounds like running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) will not be able to.

5. San Francisco 49ers wideout Pierre Garcon (shoulder/knee) is expected to play, as are cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (shoulder) and Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion). Cornerback Richard Sherman (calf) is a game-time decision.

6. Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake (knee), who has missed a couple games after a meniscus trim, is will play Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver DeVante Parker (quad) is inactive again.

7. Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers in London.