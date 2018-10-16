Mara: Beckham needs to do more playing, less talking

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to receive heat stemming from his controversial interview with ESPN.

Monday's iteration comes from New York Giants co-owner John Mara.

"I wish he would create the headlines by his play on the field as oppose to what he says and does off the field," Mara said from the NFL's Fall League Meeting. "I think he needs to do a little more playing and a little less talking."

In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson that aired before Week 5, Beckham said the Giants needed to "play with some heart" and didn't rule out the idea of Eli Manning holding back Big Blue's passing attack.

New York coach Pat Shurmur brushed aside Beckham's comments a week ago, saying he spoke with the receiver and noted the situation is "finito."

On Monday Mara said he did not talk to OBJ after the ESPN interview, noting enough people talk to him, but added he wishes the receiver would make headlines on the field instead of off it.

Beckham wasn't the only topic Mara hit on Monday:

» On Eli Manning's struggles: "When you're 1-5, it generally means everybody has to play better." Mara added he knows Manning is the "punching bag" right now, but that entire team needs to improve.

» Mara added that he would leave it up to coaches whether the team needs to make a change at quarterback eventually, including possibly giving rookie Kyle Lauletta snaps.

» On the Giants' decision to draft running back Saquon Barkley No. 2 overall instead of a quarterback: "We went with the best player in the draft. I still believe he was the best player in the draft."

» Mara said he's "embarrassed" by the 1-5 start, but trusts GM Dave Gettleman and Shurmur to turn things around. "It's pretty disappointing. I'm sick about it," he said of the first six games.