Injuries: Deshaun Watson will play today for Texans

Despite battling a painful bruised chest and lung, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Watson suffered a chest injury in the Texans' Week 5 overtime win over the Cowboys. However, Bill O'Brien expressed optimism all week that Watson would be available to play. The quarterback was limited in practice all week and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring heading into kickoff for Week 6:

1. The Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will not play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. He has been listed as inactive for game and Brock Osweiler will get the start.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) is questionable and was at one point deemed 50-50 to play, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted he is expected to play against the host Cowboys.

3. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) will not play today against the Cardinals.

4. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (groin) will not play against the Steelers. He was listed as questionable after being limited in practice this week.

5. As reported Saturday by NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will return from a broken foot and start against the Redskins.

6. Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder/knee) will play against the Panthers, however, receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and running back Chris Thompson (rib/knee) are inactive. Receiver Paul Richardson (shoulder/knee) is officially active.

7. New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle) was listed as questionable but made it "through Friday's practice unscathed and is expected to play," per Rapoport. He is officially active. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson (quadriceps), will not play.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (knee) will play at Atlanta, which would mean he didn't miss any games despite an MCL sprain, likely due to the bye week coming at the right time, Rapoport tweeted early Sunday.

9. Chiefs outside linebacker and pass rusher Justin Houston (hamstring) will miss Sunday night's marquee game against the Patriots, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported early Sunday. Safety Eric Berry (heel) is once again out for K.C.

10. Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (knee) is active against the Vikings.

11. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) is a go for Sunday's game against the Titans, per Rapoport.

12. Dallas Cowboys pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) is expected to be back on the edge against the Jaguars, Rapoport reported.

13. Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Russell Okung (groin) will play today at Cleveland, while kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad) is officially inactive.

14. Good news comes in fours for the New England Patriots, who are expected to have the services of tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle), receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), running back Sony Michel (knee) and receiver Chris Hogan (thigh), Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Michel will be a game-time decision, however. New England plays Kansas City on Sunday night.