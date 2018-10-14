Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill out; Brock Osweiler starting

Brocktober is in full effect.

The Miami Dolphins announced Ryan Tannehill is officially inactive due to a shoulder injury.

Brock Osweiler will start Sunday's tilt versus the Chicago Bears.

Tannehill popped up on the injury report this week with a shoulder injury. The quarterback practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday but was listed as limited on Friday, a downward trend heading into the weekend. The shoulder started to worsen and Tannehill did not take first-team reps in practice on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported.

Coach Adam Gase threw up his arms when asked by Dales hours before the game if Tannehill would play.

The response spoke volumes.

Tannehill took a pounding in the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to Cincinnati after left tackle Laremy Tunsil went out with a concussion. On the season, Tannehill has been sacked 11 times, tied for 13th-most in the NFL.

The Dolphins offense has struggled the past two weeks, with Tannehill completing just 56.4 percent of his passes for 142.5 yards passing per game in two straight losses.

The prospects for the 28th-ranked scoring Dolphins offense weren't good versus the Bears' second-ranked scoring defense even before Tannehill was ruled out.

With the statuesque Osweiler slated to start, Khalil Mack & Co. should feast in Miami. David Fales could see time if Brock bombs bigly.