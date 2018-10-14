Dalvin Cook out for Vikings versus Cardinals

Dalvin Cook's return is delayed at least another week.

The Minnesota Vikings' running back is officially out for Sunday's tilt versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Cook was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury and was expected to return. Alas, his pregame workout did not go well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, sidelining the running back once again.

Sunday's absence marks the third fully missed game since Cook suffered the hamstring injury in Week 2's overtime tilt versus the Green Bay Packers. Cook participated in the first half in the Week 4 to L.A., but was on a pitch count and took only 10 totes.

The second-year running back's season has been a big disappointment through the first six weeks. Coming off an ACL tear that wiped out most of his rookie season, Cook is now seeing his 2018 season derailed by another injury.

Even when he's been on the field, Cook and the Vikings' run game has been one of the worst NFL. Cook is averaging 2.7 yards per carry for the season. As a team, the Vikings are earning 65.8 yards per game on the ground, 31st in the NFL.

With Cook out, Latavius Murray is expected to continue to be the lead back. The veteran, however, has been ineffective, averaging 3.5 yards per carry on 30 totes. The past three games combined, he's earned 45 yards on 15 carries. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Vikes used undrafted rookies Roc Thomas and Mike Boone a bit more this week versus a Cardinals D that ranks 31st against the run.