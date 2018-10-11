Eagles, Carson Wentz unstoppable in win over Giants

Powered by a trio of Carson Wentz touchdown passes, the Philadelphia Eagles cruised to a 34-13 victory over the division-rival New York Giants in Week 6. Here's what we learned on Thursday Night Football:

1. Buoyed by a few lucky breaks, the Eagles jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill picked off a deflected Eli Manning throw on the game's opening drive, setting the stage for an improbable Carson Wentz touchdown pass, throwing on the run across his body and into the waiting arms of Alshon Jeffery. Wentz went on to complete more wobblers to Jeffery and Nelson Agholor en route to a commanding 24-6 halftime lead -- the most points Philadelphia has scored in an entire game this year. In stark contrast to his counterpart, Wentz started the game by completing 10 consecutive passing attempts on third downs for 155 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Although the quarterback continues to absorb too many hits, this was easily the most impressive performance of the season for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

2. Through all of the changes in coaching and surrounding talent, the excuse-laden Giants' offense has been broken beyond repair since the 2016 season. Lacking even a semblance of mobility, Eli Manning has developed a mutually malignant relationship with his offensive line, each magnifying the other's weaknesses. Manning doesn't seem to trust his blockers or his own escapability, rendering obsolete the intermediate and deep aerial attack. His longest completed pass on the game's first seven drives traveled a meager 2.09 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats. Although the G-Men selected rookie Kyle Lauletta in the draft's fourth round, the No. 2 quarterback is Alex Tanney, a 30-year-old trick-shot artist with 14 career passing attempts. If the offensive doldrums linger throughout the season, general manager Dave Gettleman may just get a mulligan on his decision to bypass a potential franchise quarterback with a premium draft pick.

3. Manning's checkdown-centric offense went an astonishing six quarters and 15 possessions without converting a third down until Odell Beckham snared an errant pass with one hand, made the first defender miss and scooted past the chains on the Giants' first possession of the second half. It was a pleasant surprise to see Beckham on the field in the third quarter. He fled to the locker room ahead of his teammates with seconds remaining in the first half and delayed his arrival for the second half until it was noticeable that he was the lone starter missing from the Giants sideline. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has made his frustrations with the quarterback and the play selection abundantly clear.