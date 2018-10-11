Jason Peters suffers biceps injury in Eagles' victory

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with another injury on offense.

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters suffered a biceps injury during the third quarter of Thursday's 34-13 victory over the New York Giants. The nine-time Pro Bowler was examined on the sideline by team medical staff before being declared out.

Peters, a two-time All-Pro, is one of the leaders on the Eagles' offensive line. However, the 36-year-old has been hampered by injuries over the last two years. He missed the majority of last season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee during a game against the Washington Redskins in October.

The Eagles have been dealing with injuries to several of their star players since the beginning of the season.

Eagles running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) and safety Corey Graham (hamstring) missed the game because of injuries. Right tackle Lane Johnson managed to play despite battling a high-ankle sprain. Cornerback Sidney Jones, however, left the game early because of a hamstring injury.