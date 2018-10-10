Injuries: Evan Engram (knee) ruled out vs. Eagles

With their season potentially on the line at this point, the 1-4 Giants will be without one of their exciting young playmakers.

Tight end Evan Engram (knee) has been ruled out for New York's Thursday night meeting with the Philadephia Eagles.

Engram hasn't played since the Giants' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans, but appeared to be on track to resume the success he experienced as a rookie. More like a wide receiver than a traditional tight end, the pass-catcher has 10 catches for 104 yards and one touchdown in roughly nine quarters of action this season.

On a positive note for the Giants, edge rusher Olivier Vernon (ankle) appears set to make his 2018 debut. Vernon missed the first five games of the season due to injury, but didn't appear on the team's injury report Wednesday.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone ruled out running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) from playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Guard Andrew Norwell is day to day with a left leg injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

2. Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil remains in concussion protocol and defensive end Andre Branch (knee) returned to practice.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles ruled out safety Corey Graham (hamstring), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring) for Thursday's game against the Giants.

4. The Buccaneers saw a couple of key youngsters practice Wednesday after missing at least part of Tampa Bay's last game, a Week 4 loss to Chicago. Tight end O.J. Howard (knee) and cornerback Carlton Davis (groin) participated in practice.

5. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was limited in practice. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll make his return from a fractured foot this week against the Washington Redskins. Defensive tackle Kawann Short (ankle) did not practice.