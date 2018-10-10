Devonta Freeman (foot) misses Falcons practice

Devonta Freeman was back on the injury report on Wednesday, this time with a brand new ailment.

The Falcons running back missed practice with a foot injury.

Defensive end Grady Jarrett (ankle) also sat out practice, while receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip), cornerback Justin bethel (knee) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin) were limited.

Freeman has missed three games this year with a knee injury suffered in the season opener. He returned to practice fully at the end of last week and played in Atlanta's loss to the Steelers.

In Pittsburgh, Freeman touched the ball 10 times for 41 yards in 28 snaps, the most of any Falcons running back. Tevin Coleman recorded 26 snaps, while Ito Smith tallied 11.

When he is on the field, Freeman is running at a career-high clip, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt.

The Falcons play Tampa Bay this weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Freeman will be available to play against the league's fourth-ranked rush defense.