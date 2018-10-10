Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp on track to play Sunday

The Los Angeles Rams appear on track to have two big offensive weapons available for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Wide receivers Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Cooper Kupp (concussion) participated in Wednesday's walkthrough session, providing plenty of optimism for the Rams.

"Unless there's any setbacks, we feel good about those guys being ready to go," head coach Sean McVay told reporters.

Cooks and Kupp suffered their concussions against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but the Rams held on to secure a 33-31 win without them.

Both players are in the concussion protocol and have to be medically cleared before returning to full practice and game action. Friday's injury report should provide a good view on their availability in Week 6.

Cooks leads the team with 452 yards receiving, while Kupp is second with 438 yards. Kupp leads the Rams in receiving touchdowns with five.