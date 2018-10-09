Injuries: Engram (knee) to be 'full speed' Tuesday

Evan Engram is on pace to return after missing the past two weeks with a knee injury.

New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur said Tuesday that the tight end would be "full speed" during today's practice. The coach added that Engram has a chance to return Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

How the playmaking tight end responds to practice will likely dictate whether he can return this week.

Engram missed the Giants' past two losses after suffering an MCL injury in a Week 3 win in Houston. The initial timeframe for a return was two to four weeks.

Engram went for eight catches and 87 yards in the Giants loss to the Eagles last December. A potential return versus Philly this week would be a big boon for Eli Manning and the Giants' offense facing a suffocating Eagles defensive front.

Here are other injuries we're tracking around the league on Tuesday:

1. The Kansas City Chiefs placed guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on injured reserve. Duvernay-Tardif suffered a fractured fibula in the Chiefs' Week 5 win over Jacksonville.