Giants release former first-round pick Ereck Flowers

Ereck Flowers' time with the New York Giants has officially come to an end. The former first-round selection was released by Big Blue on Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported Monday that the Giants would cut Flowers if they were unable to find a trade partner in the next 24 hours. The team made the move official the following day.

Flowers (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) switched from left tackle to right in the offseason after new GM Dave Gettleman acquired Nate Solder to protect Eli Manning's blind side. The experiment didn't last long as Flowers was replaced by former undrafted free-agent Chad Wheeler by Week 3.

The 24-year-old Flowers was once thought to be a long-term solution in the Giants' previous regime, taken No. 9 overall in 2015 by then-general manager Jerry Reese. Penalties and poor play have plagued the fourth-year lineman, and the Giants declined his fifth-year option this past spring. Flowers responded with a brief holdout, and then he struggled out the gate this season. Still, he might not be out of work long, having started almost every game he's played in the past three-plus years.