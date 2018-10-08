Giants to part ways with Ereck Flowers by Tuesday

Ereck Flowers' much-maligned time in New York is just about over.

The Giants are moving on from Flowers. New York will cut the tackle if he's not traded by Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Giants coach Pat Shurmur later confirmed the team is indeed parting ways with Flowers.

Flowers, a 2015 first-round pick of former Giants general manager Jerry Reese, finally reached the end of his unusually long rope after five weeks that included an embarassing Week 1 performance (broken down in depth by yours truly here) and a benching prior to Week 3. It caps a solid seven months of unrest surrounding Flowers, who was upset by New York's signing of Nate Solder in the offseason and failed to shift to right tackle successfully.

It's highly unlikely the Giants move Flowers before their self-imposed Tuesday deadline. Rapoport reported the belief is trading him will be extremely difficult, and judging by his lengthy history of below-average play, it's difficult to see a team willing to trade any type of asset for the tackle.