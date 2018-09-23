Giants benching Ereck Flowers for Chad Wheeler

The New York Giants are making a significant move on their offensive line.

After two lackluster performances, former first-round pick Ereck Flowers is being benched ahead of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, a source informed of the move told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Chad Wheeler is set to start at right tackle in place of Flowers, Rapoport reported. It remains to be seen if Flowers will backup Wheeler or whether the Giants will make him inactive for the game.

Flowers, who was selected ninth overall by the Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft, has struggled to make an impact on Big Blue's offensive line (colleague Nick Shook broke down Flowers' Week 1 struggles). With the team choosing not to pick up his fifth-year contract option for 2019, Flowers' time in New York could be in danger if he doesn't manage to re-take his starting role.

Wheeler, who signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants last season, started in five of the 11 games he played in last year. Whether he's capable of taking