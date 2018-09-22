Transactions: Redskins release WR Breshad Perriman

Breshad Perriman is again in search of work.

The former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens was released by the Washington Redskins on Saturday, less than a week after he signed with the team.

Perriman was part of a two-receiver Tuesday for Washington, as the Redskins, in search of additional targets for Alex Smith, also added Michael Floyd to the roster. In a related move Saturday, the Redskins promoted running back Kapri Bibbs to the active roster.

Known as a blazing-fast target, Perriman never sniffed the expectations set for him as a first-round selection of the Ravens, catching just 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns while struggling with drops during his three seasons in Baltimore. He missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, landing on injured reserve in November of 2015.

Perriman was cut by the Ravens at the end of the 2018 preseason in a move that wasn't too surprising, considering GM Ozzie Newsome publicly put the pressure on him in March during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Elsewhere in Saturday transactional news:

1. The San Francisco 49ers promoted defensive back Tyvis Powell from the practice squad and released linebacker Terence Garvin, the team announced.

2. The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker D'Juan Hines off the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad and released defensive lineman Ifeadi Odenigbo, the team announced.