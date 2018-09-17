Washington Redskins sign WR Breshad Perriman

The Washington Redskins needed help at wide receiver and took a step Monday to bolster the group.

After losing out on the Josh Gordon trade sweepstakes, Washington signed Breshad Perriman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Perriman entered the league in 2015 as a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, but could never put it together after spending his rookie campaign on injured reserve. In the past two seasons, he totaled 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games before being released on Sept. 1 as part of the team's personnel moves to establish the initial 53-player roster for the 2018 regular season.

Washington needs to inject life in the wide receiver corps when considering running back Chris Thompson's 19 catches leads the team and tight end Jordan Reed is second with nine catches.

Before signing Perriman, the Redskins worked out wideouts, tight ends and quarterbacks, Rapoport reported. Among those were wide receivers Michael Floyd and Kendall Wright and quarterback Paxton Lynch, Rapoport added.

Perriman joins a wide receiver group that is led by Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder.