LeSean McCoy focused on Week 1 amid investigation

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy placed his focus on football when he reported for training camp in late July amid an investigation into an alleged home invasion robbery at a residence he owns in Georgia that left his former girlfriend hospitalized.

In mid-August, McCoy's ex-girlfriend sued him in connection to the July 10 incident. With an opportunity to address the lawsuit, McCoy took the same approach of placing his focus on his profession and not circumstances off the field.

"I'll take care of that stuff," McCoy said Wednesday, via Mike Rodak of ESPN. "But right now, the only thing I can worry about is the Baltimore Ravens and keeping everything the same with that. Just focusing in on this big week for me, Week 1.

"I didn't have a lot of playing time in the preseason, so I'm really locked in and just trying to focus everything on football right now. But we'll take care of that."

Police in Milton, Georgia, haven't named McCoy as a suspect in the home invasion and the investigation remains ongoing.

McCoy also hasn't experienced a change in status with the league, so he is available for Sunday's opener against the host Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills and McCoy are waiting for the legal situation to work itself out. For now, the focus for the team and player surrounds weekly preparations for upcoming opponents pending the resolutions of the investigation and lawsuit.