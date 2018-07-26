LeSean McCoy puts focus on team amid investigation

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy addressed the media Thursday, marking the first time he spoke to reporters since an alleged home invasion robbery at a residence he owns in Georgia left his former girlfriend hospitalized.

McCoy, however, preferred to keep the focus on the football field and not the ongoing police investigation.

"It's an open investigation and I'll leave it at that," McCoy told reporters, via the Bills' official Twitter page. "Right now my main focus is on my teammates and reaching a championship together."

According to Chris Brown of the Bills' website, McCoy told reporters that he had a "long talk" with general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, and both men remain supportive.

"They wanted to see how I was doing and feeling," McCoy told reporters. "And then we talked about football."

For the Bills part, Brown pointed out that McDermott, who addressed the media before McCoy, felt comfortable about the situation after the discussion with McCoy and others.

"We spoke to the people we needed to and did our due diligence," McDermott told reporters. "We feel we can move forward."

Meanwhile, the police investigation continues and McCoy has not been identified as a suspect in the incident. Additionally, McCoy's status with the league has not changed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

McCoy fervently denied the accusations on July 10, taking to social media in the hours after the incident surfaced to categorize the allegations as "totally baseless" and "completely false."

McCoy enters his fourth season with the Bills after spending six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.