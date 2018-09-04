NFL: Issues raised by Kaepernick deserve attention

The NFL said in a statement Tuesday that the "social justice issues" raised by Colin Kaepernick and other professional athletes "deserve our attention and action."

The league's statement follows Monday's announcement from Nike that Kaepernick is one of the faces of the 30th anniversary of the company's "Just Do It" campaign.

"The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity. We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities," Jocelyn Moore, the NFL's executive vice president of communications and public affairs, said in a statement. "The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."

Kaepernick has not been signed by an NFL team since he opted out of his 49ers contract in March 2017. Kaerpernick currently has a collusion complaint against the league.

In addition to the statement, the league released a fact sheet of efforts made by players and clubs in the community.

The NFL and the Players Coalition finalized a partnership in May that dedicates close to $90 million for efforts and programs combating social inequality.