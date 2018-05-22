NFL, Players Coalition finalize social justice partnership

The NFL and the Players Coalition finalized a partnership Monday that dedicates close to $90 million for efforts and programs combating social inequality, NFL Network's Jim Trotter reported.

The partnership aims to work closely with players, teams and other groups in a new and expanded community improvement program that was agreed to in principle during the Fall League Meeting. The formal agreement comes after NFL team owners voted during the Annual League Meeting in March to implement a local matching funds component to the social justice initiative with the Players Coalition.

The initiative comes in response to player demonstrations during the national anthem before games last season. NFL owners and players, who formed the Players Coalition, met during the Fall League Meeting in October to discuss social issues important to players. The Players Coalition, which was co-founded by Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin last year, has worked closely with the NFL to address those issues.

In January, the NFL, in conjunction with the Players Coalition, launched the Let's Listen Together campaign to highlight efforts made by teams and players in their local communities.

The subject of player protests during the national anthem will be among the topics discussed at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta this week, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.