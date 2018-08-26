Lamar Jackson: 'I hope people know I can throw now'

After generating a dismal 41.9 completion rate in his first three preseason games, Ravens rookie Lamar Jackson's passing ability was called into question.

Would Baltimore have to keep journeyman backup Robert Griffin III around as a third quarterback and insurance policy while Jackson incubates in a developmental role?

The former Louisville star showed improvement versus the Dolphins on Saturday, finding the end zone twice while sporting a sterling 134.6 passer rating on 10 attempts.

Jackson's performance was encouraging enough for coach John Harbaugh to label it "kind of his breakout in a game" after showing flashes of potential in practices.

"I felt a lot [more] comfortable," Jackson said, via the team's official website, after the Ravens' 27-10 victory. "I hope people know I can throw now."

Through four preseason outings, Jackson has completed 25 of 53 passes (47.2 percent) for 299 yards (5.6 YPA), three touchdowns, one interception and a 75.9 passer rating. The former Heisman Trophy winner has pitched in 111 yards and a pair of scores on 20 carries, showing his dynamic playmaking ability as a runner.

Jackson isn't yet polished enough to make a serious run at a rejuvenated Joe Flacco's starting job. If Flacco were to go down with an injury in the next 10 days, in fact, it's fair to wonder if Griffin would be handed the offensive reins on the heels of his own promising preseason.

As long as Flacco and Jackson remain healthy, though, carrying a third quarterback may be a luxury Harbaugh can't afford.

Having settled his coach's nerves on Saturday, Jackson will likely get a rest in the final preseason game while Griffin states his case for a roster spot.