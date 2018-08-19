Injuries: Chargers lose S Jaylen Watkins to ACL injury

The Chargers' aberrant injury luck shows no signs of abating.

Having already lost tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jason Verrett to major injuries, the Bolts learned Sunday that safety Jaylen Watkins' initial test results revealed a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

A backup and special teamer in Philadelphia over the past four years, Watkins started Saturday's 24-14 victory over the Seahawks on the heels of a strong training camp. He wasn't guaranteed to enter the season atop the depth chart, though, with No. 17 overall draft pick Derwin James coming like a freight train.

Decimated by season-ending injuries to nucleus players over the past half-decade, the Chargers have been exceptionally snakebitten. After entering the offseason with one of the deepest rosters in the league, they've now lost three core contributors.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking Sunday around the NFL:

1. The Packers activated starting outside linebacker Nick Perry from the physically unable to perform list. The team's most effective pass rusher over the past few years, Perry is ready to begin practicing following offseason ankle surgery. If Mike Pettine is going to turn Green Bay's defense around this season, he's going to need strong performances from the veteran bookend duo of Perry and Clay Matthews.

2. Bill coach Sean McDormett told reporters quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo further tests on his fractured collarbone. Veteran defensive tackle Kyle Williams is week-to-week with a knee injury that likely won't require surgery.