Cowboys' Zack Martin (knee) avoids ligament damage

If Zack Martin doesn't appear in the preseason again, consider it a precaution. He'll play again soon enough.

The Dallas Cowboys received good news Sunday when Martin's MRI came back relatively clean. The All-Pro guard suffered no ligament damage but instead a hyperextended knee and bone bruise, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, adding the team is optimistic Martin will play Week 1.

Martin went down in the second quarter of the Cowboys' tilt with the Bengals on Saturday. Jerry Jones expressed optimism that Martin's injury wasn't serious. Still, as a vital cog in the Cowboys' run game, his value transcends most of his peers who play his position. So this prognosis was considered a best-case scenario.

Dallas made the 27-year-old the second-highest paid interior lineman in the NFL this summer, extending Martin for six years and $84 million, with $40 million guaranteed.