Jackson welcomes potential addition of Dez Bryant

The Cleveland Browns have shown they won't maintain the status quo under general manager John Dorsey.

Dorsey has made numerous personnel moves with signings and head-spinning trades since joining the team in December to overhaul a roster that went 0-16 last season.

Now, the Browns have their sights on free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, who is scheduled to visit Cleveland at some point in the coming week.

"It's a discussion," coach Hue Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer. "We have a lot of good things going, but at the same time I don't think you can ever have too many good football players as long as they fit and as long as it's the right fit for the organization, for the locker room and for all involved."

Whether the Browns determine Bryant fits what they're attempting to build remains to be seen, but there's no denying he is a good football player.

Bryant, who tweeted last week his plan to visit Cleveland, totaled 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns in eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before his release in April.

Should the Browns ultimately sign the three-time Pro Bowler, he would join Jarvis Landry to form a formidable duo while Cleveland deals with the absence of Josh Gordon and Antonio Callaway's recent off-field issue.