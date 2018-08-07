Josh Gordon won't be placed on non-football injury list

The Cleveland Browns have chosen not to place Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list Tuesday after learning they don't have to make a roster move to ensure he gets an accrued season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

A player who fails to report 30 days before the start of the season due to illness or hardship doesn't need to go on NFI in order to earn credit for that season, Rapoport reported, so Gordon will remain eligible to get credit for playing this year.

The Browns have made it clear to Gordon that his absence from the team won't jeopardize his path to unrestricted free agency after the 2019 season, Rapoport reported. They want Gordon to focus on his health and well-being and not feel pressured into rushing back.

While it remains unclear when Gordon will return, Browns general manager John Dorsey has expressed confidence in the wide receiver being back before the start of the regular season.